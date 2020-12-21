Significant work done on options for second Celbridge bridge Kildare councillors told

Initial work on building major link road in Celbridge is progressing well, district councillors have been told.

Cllr Ide Cussen asked about progress on plans for the upgrade to the existing bridge and the second river crossing in Celbridge.

On December 18, the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District members heard that Kildare County Council has requested a progress report on the upgrade of the existing bridge in Celbridge from the National Transport Authority “who are currently developing the concept design and required environmental reports.”

An update on progress on this will be given when a response is received. Officials said the Celbridge to Hazelhatch Link Road (including Celbridge Second Liffey Crossing) is progressing well.

RPS Consulting Engineers were appointed last April to complete the initial first four phases of the project.

Councillors were told that the first phase, “concept and feasibility,” is completed and the consultants are currently working on the second phase, the selection of options.

The Municipal District meeting heard that “significant progress has been made with this critical stage in the development of this road scheme.”

At the moment, consultants are busy with data collection and developing initial route alignment options. “A number of appointments were managed to provide a Digital Terrain Model of the study area and Conservation Architect for the project.”

The third phase involves design and environmental evaluation and the fourth phase is the statutory phase.