Over €6 million granted to Kildare for rural regeneration funds in 2020

The Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated over €6 million to programmes and schemes in county Kildare this year, including €1.75 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to the Kildare Town Renewal Plan, the Dail was told recently.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, asked the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys about funds for rural and community groups throughout county Kildare in 2020 whether through Covid-19 or other payment.

The Minister said the 2020 Revised Estimate allocated almost €375 million (gross) this year to my Department and spending is on track as we approach year-end, allowing for increased support to be provided this year to meet emerging needs.

In addition to the €6m, other programmes are providing support that assist communities in responding to economic and social challenges presented by COVID-19.

Details of all these programmes, including eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other information, can be found on the Government's website, gov.ie.