Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 21

The death has occurred of Eamon Hennessy

Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Tower View, Kildare Town

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Brigid. Sadly missed by his loving son Karol, daughter Louise, grandchildren Christian and Libby, sister Colette (USA), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eamon Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Evins Cemetery, Monasterevin. Eamon's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Tuesday from 1 o'clock.

The death has occurred of Mary LORIGAN (née O'Flaherty)

Naas, Kildare / Tralee, Kerry

In the tender care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her daughter Majella, sisters Ann and Veronica, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you can do so in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Rose KINANE (née Walsh)

Ballinahinch, Cashel, Tipperary / Curragh, Kildare

Kinane (nee Walsh), Ballinahinch, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. December 19th 2020, peacefully at Tir na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Rose (in her 85th), beloved wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ann, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Ruth, granddaughter Ava, sister Maud Donoghue, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Eileen Maher (née Curran)

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully at home.

Wife of the late Mick and mother of the late Noel and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Thomas, daughter Esther, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Monday evening to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town at 6pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Tuesday morning from 11am.



The death has occurred of Nicholas G. Strong

Coole Road, Killeaney More, Glin, Limerick, V94 AP66 / Kildare

Nicholas G. Strong, Coole Road, Killeaney More, Glin, Co. Limerick (eircode V94 AP66) formerly of Kildare and originally from Reading, UK. Peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee in the presence of his family. Nicholas will be sadly missed by his wife Mildred and her daughter Emma, sons Kieron and Brendan, daughters Caroline and Jacqueline and their mother Deirdre; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and many friends.

Nick made life an adventure and offered kindness and generosity to all he met.

A private family gathering will take place at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (eircode V94 C3C6) on Monday 21 December 2020. Private Cremation will take place on Tuesday 22 December 2020 at Shannon Crematorium. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, family members only. Anyone wishing to express sympathy may do so by using the Condolence Option below.

The death has occurred of Mark Tyrrell

Coolearagh East, Coill Dubh, Kildare / Kilmainham, Dublin







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ron Landy

Rose Cottage, Liffey View, Newbridge, Kildare / Dundalk, Louth



Formerly of The Point Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth

peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Imelda, daughter Tracy, son-in-law Dave, his precious loved grandchildren Scott, Glen and Libby, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and dear friends Sonny and Marian.

May Ron rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.