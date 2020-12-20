Big drug seizures may be analysed by Kildare gardaí to speed up case prosecution

Senior gardaí in Kildare may be trained to analyse large drug seizures to speed up the prosecution of cases.

At present, all major seizures of drugs are sent to Forensic Science Ireland where a Certificate of Analysis is obtained for court proceedings.

However there can be a time lag of several months which has increased in recent times as Covid-19 protocols have reduced the number of staff that can work in labs at any one time.

Sources have said that individual gardaí may be trained in the analysis of large consignments of drugs in each Garda Division.

Many Gardaí already use a presumptive drug testing scheme which can analyse small amounts of drugs when the offence is possession for personal use under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

The testing is carried out by gardaí who have been trained by Forensic Science Ireland using test kits validated by it.

The purpose of presumptive testing is to allow a large number of Section 3 cases to be dealt with effectively and expeditiously at local level and to free up the resources in Forensic Science Ireland.

It is estimated that up to 700 drugs cases a month are referred to Forensic Science Ireland from garda divisions all over the country.

Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the Dail in 2017 that in the first six months of that year, 4,099 drugs cases were submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

He added that a total of 4,444 drugs cases were analysed and reports generated by Forensic Science Ireland in that period.

He confirmed that the backlog of unanalysed drug cases at the time was approximately 2,800.

Backlog

But he assured the Dáil that the backlog not had any impact on the Garda's efforts to enforce the law and there have not been any prosecutions lost on foot of it.

Meanwhile at Naas District Court on December 10, the delay in receiving Certificates of Analysis from Forensic Science Ireland was remarked upon by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Judge Zaidan has been presiding over a number of cases in recent weeks where there had been a time lag in receiving the Certificate. ofAnalysis.