Newbridge restaurant Harrigan’s is all set for busy Christmas trade

Edward Harrigans & Sons in Newbridge is expecting a busy pre-Christmas period but is encouraging all customers to book in advance to guarantee themselves a place.

The team at Harrigan’s on Lower Main Street have been working hard to create a relaxing and comfortable environment for solo diners, couples and groups of six to have the best possible restaurant experience.

Owner Vivian Carroll, who also operates Judge Roy Beans, said customers are responding very well to the Continental-style dining conditions under Covid-19 and have been writing very positive online reviews.

Vivian said: “From the very start of the pandemic, we have been very strict on the various protocols, we have high standards in this area, and I think that’s paying off now because people trust us that they will be coming into a very safe and enjoyable environment and things are being run properly.

“That builds up its own customer loyalty because customers know what to expect. And because many people book, from a management point of view, that gives us a structure to the day and we have a good idea of numbers coming in so we can plan in terms of staffing and the kitchen. This model of business actually suits us in many ways.

“Embracing the protocols is also an investment in the future because as long as we have Covid with us, we will have to work around it and run a business offering the best possible service for our customers.

“I think people found all the rules difficult to grasp back in June and July but now they’re almost second nature to them and they are more agreeable. We’re seeing that having a nice meal out with a few drinks is the equivalent of a good night out before Covid, even for people from 18 year olds upwards. We’re seeing that people are drinking more responsibly too which is good for everyone.”

Vivian also said that, thankfully, his two premises are back to their full complement of staff and almost 50 people are employed between Harrigan’s and Judge Roy Beans. He commented: “We’ve great staff. The hospitality business is a tough trade, even in normal times but especially these days, and you have to love what you do in order to be in the industry at all.”

He added: “The phone is ringing, the kitchen bell is ringing and customers are being served.”

Customers have the option for a multi-course meal from its extensive Menu of authentic Thai and European dishes or can also choose from the Light Bites Menu.

The selection of gins and cocktails is proving a perfect companion to the food offerings.

Harrigan’s was extensively renovated during the 2first lockdown in the spring and since then, extra measures have been carried out to maximize social distancing.

The premises was recently awarded membership of Good Food Ireland which promotes the highest standards of cooking using locally sourced Irish Produce.

Vivian added: “Love of food & a passion for customer service has gotten us through 2020. Here’s to better times!”

The nightly specials at Harrigan’s are proving very popular and a recent special was a Chicken Roulet stuffed with mushroom duxel, wrapped in serrano ham with mushroom cream broth served with a side of mash.2

Don’t forget Steak Night every Thursday from 5pm which offers great value with €19 for an 8oz Sirloin or 8oz Fillet and €20 for a 10oz Rib Eye.

Harrigan’s is open every evening until Christmas Day.

To Book:

Check out the Edward Harrigan & Sons on Facebook or call 045 438 077.