Kildare Property Watch: Lakeside living in charming Blessington surroundings

Millbank Cottage, located at Lake Drive in Blessington, is a charming two-storey residence with beautiful elevated views over the Lakes.

Rooms in this one-of-a-kind home are all of good proportions, with fantastic views from the main living areas.

The home has an open plan kitchen-dining room comes complete with country style kitchen.

The living room also features a cosy wood burning stove.

The property also has a hall, sitting room, sun room, utility, two bathrooms and five bedrooms.

Millbank Cottage is set on large gardens overlooking the water’s edge, with a patio area and garden shed/boiler house.

The house is near Blessington which has amenities including shops, schools and churches, and is close to the Avon Rí outdoor pursuits complex, Tulfarris and Blessington Lakes golf clubs.

It is located about a mile from the historic Russborough House, with its extensive parkland, and has road and bus access to Dublin and surrounding towns.

The property is on the market with JP&M Doyle, Blessington, with an asking price of €550,00.

Contact 045 865568 for further details and an appointment to view.