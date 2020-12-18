BREAKING: Man held over alleged corrupt practices at KWETB has extension period extended in Naas

A man arrested as part of a garda investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board has had his period of detention extended by up to 72 hours.

Judge Desmond Zaidan acceded to the extension request at a special sitting of Naas District Court tonight.

Detectives attached to the anti-corruption unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), arrested the man on Thursday December 17 at his County Kildare home.

He was detained on allegation of conspiracy contrary to section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man was taken to Naas garda station where he is currently held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This operation was conducted as part of 'Operation Lakefront'.

His is the seventh arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

Det Chief Supt Michael Gubbins of the Criminal Assets Bureau handed in a 13 page submission outlining the garda case for the man’s detention to continue.

He also said that the man’s initial period of detention has already been extended.

He said the garda investigation began after a report, authorised by the KWETB, examined certain activities within the KWETB.

Det Chief Supt Gubbins also said he believed the further detention is necessary for the proper investigation of the case and the investigation in part relates to the awarding of school contracts in Counties Kildare and Wicklow.

Judge Zaidan said he is satisfied that there was reasonable grounds in law for a further detention period.

He said the court also believes the investigation is being conducted diligently and expeditiously.

The judge also said he had concerns about the man’s age and a health condition.

Det Chief Supt Gubbins said he would not be detained longer than necessary and a file will then be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions once he is released.