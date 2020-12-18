Kildare learner driver with no insurance has car taken away
Stopped at garda checkpoint
Garda photo of car seized
A learner driver who was driving without insurance in the company of another learner driver as a passenger was stopped by gardai at a checkpoint in North Kildare.
Naas Roads Policing Unit also noted the driver had no L plates.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in North Kildare when they stopped this car. The driver was a learner and his so called qualified driver was also on learner permit. They also had no L-Plates and the car had no insurance. pic.twitter.com/Gv3PERJnhw— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 18, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on