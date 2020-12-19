KWWSPCA: Newborn puppies now in our care

These collie puppies came into the care of the KWWSPCA last week when they were just a day old. Their mother is an older, working collie who surprised her owner with them but sadly did not have enough milk to feed them.

The farmer wanted them to have a chance of survival, so he has left one pup with the mother, and the other five (the fifth is not in the photo) are being hand reared by our Animal Welfare Officer, now called the ‘Midwoof’.

At the moment they are healthy and feeding well, but it will be quite a job to keep them all fed and clean over the next few weeks. We are not going to be looking for homes for these pups yet so please do not enquire about rehoming. But they will require a lot specialised milk and food and if anyone could donate a small amount towards the cost of the pups we would be very grateful. Donations can be made via PayPal kwwspca@gmail.com or on the donate button on the KWWSPCA Facebook page.

Dog of the Week — Rambo

This lad, with his tweed rug, is Rambo. He is a three-year-old pitbull, currently living at the KWWSPCA shelter, and waiting to find his new home.

The ideal home for Rambo would be a home that he could have all to himself as we would prefer if he did not to have share it with another dog. Because of his breed and as we do not know his history, we think it would be best for him to have a home all to himself, although he did meet our two tiny female terriers and had a happy sniff and wag with them.

Ideally, an area where he would not meet too many other dogs would be best for him, as even though he is a good boy on his lead and does not pull, he might be a bit reactive when he meets another dog, especially another male dog.

His new family should have experience of this breed or at least of large or restricted breed dogs.

They must be aware that, as a restricted breed, he cannot be left off leash in public, should be muzzled, and should not be walked by unaccompanied children under the age of 16.

Rambo loves a warm, soft bed and is very fond of the couch in our shelter. No children under the age of 10 please.

Rambo is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped (number 972274001376878, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Rambo, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found on the KWWSPCA website. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset their veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is needed.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook