Call for safety measures at junction which has seen fatal accidents

A councillor has called on the Council to make safe Martinstown Cross near Ballysax under under the Low-Cost Accident Improvement Scheme.

Cllr Anne Connolly claimed there were two fatal accidents in the area in the past few years.

She also said that there had been near-misses at the location in recent months.

The politician asked that the issue be given serious consideration by the Council.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy also suggested that the Cross be examined as part of a review of speed limits in the municipal district.

The Council said that the issue will be included for consideration in the Low-Cost Accident Improvement Scheme.

Meanwhile Cllr Connolly also called on the Council address the flooding problem on the Old Road, Carna, Suncroft.

Cllr Connolly said she was sent photos of the area after recent heavy rainfall.

She added: "This road needs to be addressed. It's quite bad. It needs a major job. When we get that done is the $65 million question."

The Council said that there are several drainage schemes commencing in the coming weeks, the

Municipal District Office will investigate this location, and if within our remit and

budget, we will include it in the drainage programme.