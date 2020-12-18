Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, December 18

The death has occurred of Bernadette Horgan (née Larkin)

Avondale, Kilcullen, Kildare



Horgan, Bernadette, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, 16th Dec. 2020. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Bernadette wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sharon Molly & Susan, sons Jason, Martin Jnr, Niall & Paul, sons-in-law & partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Bernadette Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Brigid, Kilcullen for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

The death has occurred of Brigid Wilson (née O'Carroll)

Grattan Park, Derrinturn, Kildare



Formerly of Two Mile House. Mother of the late Patrick. Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving children Joedy, Kevin, Ciaran and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law Ray, daughter-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brigid Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those that wish to view Brigid's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Saturday at 11am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie Select the webcam for Two Mile House.



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Bradley (née Kielty)

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Kilanerin, Co. Wexford. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughter Noreen, sons Michael and Kenneth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Sheila, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Betty's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.



The death has occurred of Maeve Conlan (née O'Connor)

Ounavarra, Tully Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Howth Road, Clontarf.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home.

Wife of the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Jerry, daughters Mary and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maeve rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Maeve's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning from 11am.