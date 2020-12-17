Clane road closures in Sallins due to bypass works

There will be temporary lane closures and shuttle scheme arrangements for the R407 Clane Road in Sallins starting this weekend.

On Friday December 18, from 9am to 5pm, the Clane Road junction with Millbank in Sallins will be reduced to a single traffic lane with traffic moving through the works alternately by temporary manual stop/go traffic control.

Then on Monday and Tuesday December 21 and 22, from 9am to 5pm, the Clane Road between Sallins and the new By-Pass roundabout will be reduced to a single traffic lane with traffic moving through the works alternately by temporary manual stop/go traffic control.

"These arrangements are necessary in order to facilitate essential works for the new Sallins By-Pass as part of the M7 Upgrade project. Kildare County Council apologises for any disruption this may cause," said the local authority.