Parking bays could disappear in Naas
Review
Kilcullen Road, Naas
More parking bays could disappear in Naas.
Kildare County Council has been asked to review the visibility and sightlines for vehicles exiting St Conleth’s Place on to Kilcullen Road “when the immediate parking bays on the west side of the road are occupied.”
The request was made by Green Party councillor Colm Kenny.
Kildare County Council says it will assess sightlines at this location and “this may require the removal of parking bays.”
