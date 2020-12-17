Estates in Naas area to be taken in charge

A number of housing areas in the wider Naas area are to be taken in charge by Kildare county council.

This generally means that the council assumes liability and responsibility for the roads, footpaths and public areas associated with a particular estate.

Read more County Kildare news

The estates to be taken in charge are Stra Way, Sallins, The Mews, Whitethorn Grove, Kill; Earl’s Court, Kill; Furness Wood, Johnstown; Monread Close, Naas and The Maudlings, Naas.