Plans for 19 new Newbridge flats in pipeline

Plans are due to lodged shortly for 19 new homes in Newbridge.

Taknock Ltd wants to build three blocks at Beechmount, Green Rd, Newbridge. The development, if approved, would consist of two three-storey blocks containing eight two-bed ground floor apartments, and eight three-bed duplex units on the first and second floors.

The development also includes three three-bed two-storey terraced homes, car parking, bin storage area and associated works.

The application is due to be lodged with Kildare County Council in the coming two weeks.