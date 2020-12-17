Two men arrested as €140,000 worth of cocaine, a jet ski and a speed boat seized in Kilteel

Two men were arrested yesterday after €140,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Kilteel.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Tallaght area have arrested two men and seized €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine along with a number of items that were deemed to be the proceeds of crime, following the search of a property in Kilteel, on Wednesday December 16.

"Shortly before noon, Gardaí attached to Tallaght District Drugs Unit, along with members of Tallaght and Rathfarnham District Detective Units, Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit, Tallaght Community Policing Unit with assistance from Revenue and Customs, carried out a search at a residential property in Kilteel, Naas. During the search Gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis), along with jet skis, a speed boat, a Rolex watch and other items deemed to be the proceeds of crime," said the gardai.

Two men, one in their 30s and one in their 20s were arrested at the scene and brought to Tallaght Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning, Thursday, December 17.