Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, December 17

The death has occurred of ROSALINE DESMOND (née Stanley)

Whitegate, Cork / Tully, Kildare



ROSALINE DESMOND (née Stanley) Whitegate and late of Tully West, Co. Kildare. On December 14th 2020 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Oaklodge Nursing Home, Churchtown South. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of David, Marian, Eddie, her special daughter Geraldine and the late Margaret and Rosemary. Sadly missed also by her daughter in law Geraldine, son in law Gilbert, Rosemary's partner Joe, grandchildren Emily, Ann, Miriam, Barry and Michael, great grandchildren Aisling, Jack and Tyler, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, Rosaline’s funeral will take place privately during which she will be laid to rest in All Saints Cemetery, Whitegate.

May Rosaline Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Vera Poole

Lower Eyre Street, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Vera rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Vera's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the "Kildare Animal Foundation".

The death has occurred of Bernadette Horgan

Avondale, Kilcullen, Kildare



Horgan, Bernadette, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, 16th Dec. 2020. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Bernadette wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sharon Molly & Susan, sons Jason, Martin Jnr, Niall & Paul, sons-in-law & partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Bernadette Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Brigid, Kilcullen for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Maeve Conlan (née O'Connor)

Ounavarra, Tully Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Howth Road, Clontarf.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home.

Wife of the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Jerry, daughters Mary and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maeve rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Maeve's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning from 11am.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Bradley (née Kielty)

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Kilanerin, Co. Wexford. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughter Noreen, sons Michael and Kenneth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Sheila, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Betty's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.