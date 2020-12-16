COVID-19 LATEST: Six new deaths and 431 cases with 17 in Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,140 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 15th December, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 77,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

185 are men / 244 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

134 in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, and the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.



As of 2pm today 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7 day and 14 day incidence, and our 5 day average has now increased to 339 cases. Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.”

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing. This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects. Don’t give COVID-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together. NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation.”