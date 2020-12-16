Having a small amount of cannabis will no longer result in a criminal conviction as a first offence

People found with a small amount of cannabis for personal use from today can now avoid a criminal conviction if they admit the offence and accept an adult caution.

Gardaí announced today that the offence is one of four that have been approved for the adult cautioning scheme by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is the first time a drugs offence can be deemed not to be a criminal offence.

The Adult Cautioning Scheme was introduced to An Garda Síochána in 2006 having been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said that allowed under the Scheme will be an offence under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 which relates to the possession of cannabis and cannabis resin only.

No other controlled drugs such as cocaine or Ecstasy are permitted under the Scheme.

Today, the scheme was also extended to include three more offences of: trespass likely to cause fear, casual trading such as selling hats or scarves at a match and breaching a barrier at an event.

The scheme can already be used for minor offences such as being drunk and disorderly, theft, damage to or handling of stolen property worth less than €1,000.

People arrested for these offences can now be given the option of admitting the offence and accepting an Adult Caution.

It means the act will not be recorded as a criminal offence and will not have any detrimental effect on Garda vetting or visa applications.

The scheme is designed to give first time minor offenders one chance to avoid damaging their reputations or future prospects.

An adult caution can not be used in the case of any other illegal drug.



A Garda statement said:

"An Garda Síochána have collaborated with the Director of Public Prosecutions and an expansion of the Adult Cautioning Scheme to include four additional offences has now been approved:

"1. Offences contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 (Trespass in a manner likely to cause fear).

"2. Offences under Section 21 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 (Control of access to certain events).

"3. Offences under Section 3 of the Casual Trading Act 1995 (Casual trading without a licence or contrary to the terms of the licence).

"4. Offences under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 (Simple possession). This will relate to the possession of cannabis and cannabis resin only. No other controlled drugs are permitted under the Adult Cautioning Scheme."

"An Adult Caution for any of these four offences can only be considered in respect of an offence committed on or after the 14th December 2020 and cannot be applied retrospectively.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to work closely with the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to all elements of the Adult Cautioning Scheme."