Thieves try to dismantle shed to steal tools in Prosperous

Gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from a garden shed in Prosperous last weekend.

The incident happened in the Killybegs area between 11pm on Friday night and 9am on Saturday morning.

The homeowner discovered tools stolen from shed.

The thief or thieves had removed screws on galvanised sheeting at the side of the shed in order to gain access.

The tools have distinctive red "flaming" sticker on the tools.

Anybody who noticed any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Clane or Naas.