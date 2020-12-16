TRAFFIC: Delays for Kildare commuters after N7 collision

Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the N7 northbound at Kingswood this morning.

Gardaí said two lanes of traffic were temporarily closed to facilitate access to the collision.

The incident has led to traffic delays in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it has worked to clear the collision to the Hard Shoulder.

A spokesperson said: "We've just cleared a road traffic collision on the N7 Naas Road inbound at Junction 3 CityWest.

"A temporary road block was in place, the collision has been moved to the hard shoulder."