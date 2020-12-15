Excess retail vacancies in Leixlip Kildare County Council told

There is an excess of vacant retail shop units in Leixlip town centre which predates the current pandemic, Kildare County Council has been told.

In a planning application by Sabrina Macari to change a vacant retail unit on the Captain Hill to a restaurant and take away use, architect, Paul Tyndall, said: “Sadly, there is a preponderance of vacant retail shop units in Leixlip town centre which predates the pandemic.”

Ms Macari applied on December 1 for a change of use of the ground floor at the unit, which is beside the car park entrance on the right as one goes up Captain’s Hill.

Mr Tyndall said that Ms Macari runs successful restaurants in the Kildare and Dublin area.

The unit in question on Captain’s Hill is 85sqm.

A decision is due from the council on February 3, next.