Naas Gardaí stop car on N7 and make surprise discovery in vehicle

Naas Roads Policing observed this driver on their phone while on the N7.

Inside the driver's car they found a number of items of clothing that officers established had been stolen from Naas.

A court appearance has been set for the theft.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the mobile phone offence.

Separately, Naas Roads Policing found a driver travelling at a speed of 163km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving and will appear in court soon.

Speeding can result in up to €5,000 fines and a two year disqualification, as well as six month in imprisonment.