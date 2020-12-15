Water quality issues remain in Kildare catchements says Environmental Protection Agency

Nutrient concentrations in waters are too high and the trends are going in the wrong direction, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says in a new Water Quality Indicators Report 2019 which provides an assessment on Ireland’s surface water and groundwater quality.

It says that agriculture impacts on over half (53%) of the 1,460 water bodies at risk of not meeting their environmental objectives and urban waste water impacts on 22%.

Just over half of Irish surface waters are in a satisfactory condition.

It says that nitrate concentrations are now increasing in nearly half of our river and groundwater sites and phosphate levels are increasing in a quarter of river sites.

In the Liffey catchment, which covers some Kildare areas, the county seems to be doing relatively well with its urban water discharges.

But excess nutrient loss, mainly phosphate, leading to eutrophication, is also a major issue for rivers and lakes in the catchment, which includes parts of Dublin.

Nationally, the significant pressures relating to excess nutrients are primarily agricultural (diffuse and point), but also waste water (urban and domestic).

The EPA says that concentrations of nitrate are highest in the south and south east of the country where the main source is agriculture.

In the most recent Urban Waste Water Treatment report in 2019, no major Kildare problems were highlighted.

It says further reductions in nitrogen will also be achieved with other planned WWTP upgrades throughout the Liffey catchment, e.g. Blessington and Leixlip (Lower Liffey Regional Scheme).

Thirteen of the 16 groundwater bodies are currently of good status and, therefore, have met their environmental objectives

There are issues with the Morrell and Clonshanbo/Lyreen river areas and a pilot project to address issues with quarries is recommended in the Morrell.

The EPA say that in the Barrow catchment area the significant pressure affecting the greatest number of transitional water bodies is agriculture.

There are some issues in the Athy stream and Graney Lerr.

On groundwater, 29 of the 30 groundwater bodies are currently good status and, therefore, have met their environmental objectives.

One groundwater body, an industrial facility, in the Barrow catchment is “less than Good status.”

Peat and peat extraction has been identified as a significant pressure in 12 river water bodies.

Nationally, the EPA says over one third of rivers, and a quarter of lakes are failing to meet their environmental quality standards for nutrients.

Over one fifth of our groundwater, estuarine and coastal water bodies have high nitrogen concentrations.

Just over half of rivers and lakes are in high or good biological quality. The rivers surveyed in 2019 have shown more improvements than declines overall, which is welcome, however further action is needed to return waters to a satisfactory condition. The report is available on the EPA website http://www.epa.ie/pubs/reports/water/waterqua/ and the accompanying data used in the water quality assessments are available on www.catchments.ie .