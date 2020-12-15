Newbridge shopper bags nearly €250 of free shopping in charity trolley dash in Lidl

Pictured at Lidl’s 6th and most successful annual Trolley Dash which raised €310,000 for Jigsaw this year, Lidl Kildare customer, Carmel Burke from Newbridge managed to grab €247.57 worth of goodies making for a Merry Lidl Christmas.

Carmel is pictured with the store's Assistant Manager Dawn Hayden.

Carmel was one of 167 Lidl shoppers across the country, who won the opportunity to dash around their local store in a Supermarket Sweep style competition!

Each winner had 2 minutes to fill their trolley with as many quality Lidl products as possible from festive flavoured soups to mince pies to turkeys.

With fundraisers compromised this year due to the pandemic, the funds raised from initiatives such as Lidl’s Trolley Dash are paramount to charities and their service users. The €1 Trolley Dash tickets were sold in Lidl stores across the country from 16th to 29th November with all proceeds being donated to Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner. In County Kildare alone, €19,000 was raised for the charity with a total of €310,000 being raised nationwide.

Lidl Trolley Dash is an annual fundraising initiative where Lidl customers can purchase a €1 ticket in Lidl stores for a limited period to be in with a chance of winning a dash around their local Lidl. Each winner has 2 minutes to grab as much as they can. The initiative has raised more than €1.7 million for Irish charities over the past six years with this year being the most successful in terms of funds raised.

Jigsaw is the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland. Since their establishment in 2006, Jigsaw have directly supported over 38,000 young people and offered supports to over 250,000 in schools, communities, workplaces, clubs and more across Ireland.

Lidl Ireland have been partnered with Jigsaw since 2018 and have pledged to fundraise €1.25 million throughout the partnership, which was recently extended to include a 4th year, and to spread vital awareness of youth mental health in Ireland.