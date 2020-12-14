Bus Eireann to create 120 more jobs

Bus Eireann has said that it will employ 120 news jobs and add three million kilometers to its routes shortly.

The new routes will include what it called a greatly upgraded town service for Navan, better connectivity for Clare, Tipperary, and greater frequency in Cork and Limerick cities

The new services are to be rolled out in coming weeks.

It said that in the Greater Dublin Area, all major commuter timetables have been revised to improve punctuality and reliability.

The company said the move was the most significant single enhancement of services in more than 15 years.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) through the Government’s July Stimulus, it includes both new services and increased frequency on existing services, that when combined will contribute to Bus Éireann providing an additional three million kilometres of journeys per year nationwide.

It said that in total 120 driver posts will be created as a result of the enhancements being delivered through the July Stimulus, with half requiring external recruitment in the areas of Ballina, Cork, Drogheda, Dundalk and Limerick.

Recruitment for some positions is ongoing and in the last months, women recruits have accounted for 15% of new drivers hired – an improvement on previous recruitment campaigns, following concerted attempts in recent years to promote driving as a career choice amongst women.

In Drogheda, it said, integration of services will be a key component of the service change, with newer residential areas being linked directly with the town centre for the first time, and services being designed for easy transfer to longer distance bus and rail connections.

This is the latest in a series of enhancements in Drogheda, which has contributed to a 50% increase in passenger numbers being recorded last year.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said by providing more choice and frequency we will connect more communities and encourage the switch from cars, while also reducing traffic, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Anne Graham, CEO, NTA, said in Drogheda, the new service has been designed specifically to link residential areas with areas of work.

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Éireann, said its passenger numbers in town and city services across the country have demonstrated that investment in services is quickly followed by growth – the demand is there.

Mr Kent said they are delighted to see that more women are starting to see it as a career for them as well.

Updated service details and timetables will be available at www.buseireann.ie

Bus Éireann and Expressway services continue to operate at a capacity of 50% under Level 3 restrictions and Government advice is that public transport should be avoided unless the travel is essential.