Handbag snatched from car outside home near Kildare town
FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a theft from a vehicle which occurred in Newtown Cross, Co Kildare on Saturday last.
The incident happened at approximately 7.30pm.
Gardaí believe a handbag was taken as a result of the incident.
A Garda spokesperson said: "No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage to contact them in Kildare Town station on 045 527730.
