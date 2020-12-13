Fashion Fix: Warm up your winter with some classics

Once again, this year, at MarcoMoreo our creativity never stops!

We’re continuing Autumn Winter 2020 with our usual eye for detail: zips, soles, studs, tassels, stirrups, we’ll take any excuse to play with contrasts and continuity... Plenty of platforms, lace-ups, boots in a myriad of different heights (high and snug, super-feminine bikers, sporty ankle boots and always brilliantly original) as well as some super-sporty soles…

And look at all the materials: our unmistakable stretch – warm, super-strong – and leather, in perfect Italian style: nappa or calfskin, as soft as a second skin! And lots of patent: so shiny and glossy it gives mirrors a run for their money. And those colours!

Navy blue is “in” this season. Then there’s crimson red which brings out the sexy streak in us all. And the brand new slightly green, slightly brown, warm, and multipurpose. The burgundy velvet and shine make for a look which is gutsy yet simple at the same time. And as for the black, it’s timeless

NEW STYLES THIS SEASON

In perfect MarcoMoreo mood, we’re always looking for playful contrasts of shapes, applications, colours, and materials.

A whirlwind of colours, combinations, materials, laces, or zippers: you’ll be spoiled for choice.

The new styles in this vast Collection:

ANKLE BOOTS

A flared heel and pointed toe! And in red too. A sparkly, elastic slip-on. A super sexy booty. The ankle boot that brings together all the souls of a woman: casual, classic, feminine. Platform ankle boot in 3 irresistible colours. And what studs!

BIKER, WE JUST LOVE THEM!

Whether soft or super rock (make way for the new higher, thicker and ultra-sporty soles), we’ve always had a soft spot for the feminine side of bikers or ankle boots: in short, the easiest item in our wardrobe. And this year we’ve really indulged ourselves.

SNEAKERS IN WINTER TOO!

In addition to our classic white sneaker, (with bronze, silver and gold laminated bands) make way for the super branded, screen-printed logo, engraved monogram and branded.

BOOTS!

Covered yes, but not hidden: at MarcoMoreo, legs are a symbol of femininity and sensuality. So, they are to be enhanced, always. Even when they are clothed in a nice pair of boots. The trick? Choosing them super-snug.

AND TO FINISH, OUR CLASSICS!

How could anyone resist our carry-overs that return by popular demand season after season?

Because we all know that shoes are more than just accessories!

Marco Moreo is available in stockists throughout Ireland. For your nearest stockist, please WhatsApp: 086 855 0566