Kildare Property Watch: To the Temple Manor born in Celbridge

A substantial four-bedroom residence in Celbridge is on the market with Coonan Property. Number 1 The Close, Temple Manor, extends to 1,744 sq ft and should meet the needs of most family sizes.

According to the selling agent, the sense of space is felt the moment one enters the bright open hallway, leading into to a surprisingly large play room/study on one side and a generous living room on the other.

The kitchen was recently upgraded with hand painted solid wood units with island, high end integrated appliances and granite worktops. A spacious sunroom leads off the kitchen adding to modern family living.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all of which are beautifully appointed. All bedrooms are double in size and one is ensuite. “Many of the neighbours have converted attics and we’re informed it offers loads of extra living or storage space if needed,” said Coonans.

A condensing gas boiler and smart heating control help to give the property a cosy C2 energy rating. The property is located on a corner site just a stone’s throw from a large green area. Temple Manor is convenient for all local amenities, located just 1km from Celbridge Main St with all shops, schools, bus stops and Hazelhatch Train station also close by.

The property is on the market with a guide price of €585,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 1 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com.