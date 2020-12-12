Gardaí want to return lost property found near Whitewater Shopping Centre

Newbridge Gardaí are trying to find the owners of two iPads, two iPhones and an iPod.

The goods were handed into Newbridge Garda Station yesterday afternoon.

A member of the public reports having found the property on a pathway on the Athgarvan Road near the Whitewater Shopping Centre at 4.30pm.

All devices are locked with PIN codes.

A Garda spokesman said: "It was raining at the time of discovery but the devices were dry which would indicate that they were not there long."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.