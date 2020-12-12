Garda appeal after safe is stolen from Newbridge home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at approximately 6pm yesterday evening.

Four men entered the front window of a house at The Grange, Newbridge.

The men stole a safe from the house containing cash and jewellery.

The house was vacant at the time.

The men escaped through the back garden of the house.

Gardaí would particularly lake to speak to anyone who was in the Grange or Priory Estate area of Newbridge on Friday evening between 5pm and 7pm.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.