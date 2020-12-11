COVID-19 LATEST: Three new deaths and 313 cases with seven in Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 75,507* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

144 are men / 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

There were 70 cases in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

There were seven in Co Kildare.

As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.