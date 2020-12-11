Bord Pleanala has received applications for almost 2,000 housing units in one Kildare municipal district

Seven strategic housing development (SHD) applications, involving almost 2,000 housing units, have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála for the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District so far this year, a public meeting has been told.

SHD’s are larger house planning applications which go directly to BordPleanala and on which the county council does not make the decision.

They involve 1,890 units in the Clane-Maynooth district, alone, of which 59% are still being considered.

Almost a quarter (22%) have been refused by the Bord Pleanala and 18% have been granted so far.

At the Clane Maynooth Municipal District meeting on December 4, Cllr Tim Durkan asked for an update on these projects. He was told that four applications have been submitted for consultation.

These include one by Teresa Monaghan for 265 units at Boycetown, Kilcock, which is still being considered. Another was by Westar for 313 units via Brooklands Estate, Capdoo, Clane.

Two others are by Cairn Homes: one is for 193 units at Dunboyne Road, Maynooth which was lodged on August 28 last, and the second is for 349 units (to replace 81 units previously permitted) at Mariavilla, Maynooth.

Three developments were submitted for final decision. One was a Westar plan for 305 units via Brooklands Estate, Capdoo, Clane, which was refused permission on March 11 last. A second by Ladas Property for 120 units at Mill Street, Maynooth, refused on March 30, 2020.

A third, by Rycroft for 345 units at Boycetown, Kilcock, was lodged on 6 March, this year, and was granted permission on August 20, 2020.

One plan, a development at Baltreacy, Donadea, not included in the 1,890 figure, is under judicial review.

It was lodged on July 24 last.