Difficult year for Kildare Relay for Life

Its been a tough year for many organisations, clubs and groups. Relay for Life Kildare committee member, Peter O'Neill reflects on how the organisation coped with the Covid pandemic.

As 2020 comes to a close this has been a difficult year for Relay for Life Kildare, as it has for all charities and groups involved in fund raising for their chosen field.

The Irish Cancer Society has been appealing countrywide for continuing support in order to maintain their extremely important services to cancer patients, survivors, families and care givers. Generally support has been superb from individuals and groups everywhere.

In Kildare we had just begun team recruitment back in February and we were delighted to have Naas Racecourse on board as the venue for 2020. Management in Naas were happy to host Relay and provide all assistance necessary to achieve a successful Relay.

However with the onset of Covid -19 it became obvious that Relay ,as we knew it could not take place which was devastating news for teams, survivors and supporters.

Nevertheless committee and teams kept in touch digitally and by zoom and it was agreed that a virtual Candle of Hope Ceremony would take place at Naas in honour of the original Relay dates of 8th and 9th August. The ceremony was streamed live and was attended by the committee, some survivors and Newbridge Gospel Choir and was a huge success and received comments from many countries worldwide.

It was after this Chairperson, Amy Mahon, announced that she was stepping down as she was returning to UK with her son Danton to take up a new position.

Amy had put in a marvellous amount of work with Relay in looking after Survivors and recently as chairperson and we thank her sincerely for all her efforts and wish her every success in the new venture.

Following discussions and zoom meetings we now welcome Peter Whyte back as Chairman and indeed It was Peter who was the driving force initially to start Relay for Life in Kildare.

While it is still too early to forecast what will be possible in 2021 committee will be in touch with past teams and supporters and with support and guidance from Irish Cancer Society to keep everyone informed but we will be committing to have Relay for Life Kildare in some shape and form even it has to be of a virtual nature.

So, finally thanks to our teams, survivors, sponsors, supporters and to Naas Racecourse for everything in 2020.