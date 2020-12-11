Covid 19 restrictions delay major Maynooth road in Kildare

Covid 19 restrictions have delayed work on a major Maynooth road, a public meeting has been told.

Cllr Tim Durkan asked Kildare County Council officials for an update on the progress of the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) funded section of the Maynooth Orbital route.

LIHAF money aims to build infrastructure to boost house building.

Kildare County Council is developing a new road on the eastern side of Maynooth.

It will link between the Leixlip Road (R148) and the Celbridge Road (R405). In a report to members of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District on December 4, officials said the Project Team are currently working with Roughan & O’Donovan, consulting engineers, in preparing the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) documents and doing detailed design of the road scheme.

They said discussions are ongoing with CIE/Iarnród Éireann and Waterways Ireland over the approvals process on the design of the single span bridge structure. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted on the programme of this project but every effort is being made by the team to minimise the slip in timeline.”