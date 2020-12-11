Contactless card reader now up and running at Donadea Forest Park

The new contactless card reader is now up and running at the entrance to Donadea Forest Park.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said Coilte had confirmed the news.

"It accepts contactless credit and debit cards, android and iOS payments. Coins and yearly pass will continue to be accepted at the site for now. Hopefully this alleviates the queues and parking outside - but I’ve asked should it not, that we consider a trial of lifting the barrier in early 2021," he said on his Facebook page.