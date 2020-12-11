Kildare boxing club gets to stay at training premises while looking for new home

An agreement has been reached between St Brigid's Boxing Club and the owners of their training premises in Kildare town, which will allow them to continue to operate while they look for a permanent home.

In a statement the club said: “St Brigid’s Boxing Club wishes to acknowledge the generosity and forbearance of the owners of Kildare Business Park for the last five years, as they have generously allowed the boxing club the use of a unit free of charge and have paid all service charges and Insurance on behalf of the boxing club during that period.

“Following active, positive and constructive engagement with the owners of Kildare Business Park and the active involvement of Kildare County Council, we are delighted that agreement has been reached that will allow resumption of training in the unit and that gives us all a clearer path towards finding a permanent and long term home for the boxing club.”

Club coach, Paddy Phelan confirmed the news and said that training is continuing at the business park, although with smaller classes due to Covid level 3 restrictions.

St Brigid's Boxing Club has up to 150 members but those numbers were hit by the lockdowns.

“We are hoping to build it back up once the restrictions are lifted. It's been a tough year for everyone. We get no grants from anyone so we have to raise money to fund the club,” he said.

The club has organised a “Five for Fighters” run/walk virtual event which takes place on St Stephen's Day, December 26.

Bespoke medal

There will be a bespoke medal for all who register. Paddy said 90 people have so far signed up online to take part.

Despite the obstacles faced by the club this year, there was one huge positive with Paddy's daughter, Katelynn defeating Jessica Schadko in Germany last October to claim the WIBA, WBC Youth female, and WBF female welterweight titles.

Anyone who would like to support the club can log on to their Go Fund Me page.

To sign up for the “Five for Fighters” event, log on to www.justrunsevents.com