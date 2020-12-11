Kildare Town Community School create winter wonderland

Kindness is the theme for this year's Kildare Town Community School's Christmas season.

"We wanted to brighten our school in the build up to Christmas for our students and staff. We decided to develop a mini Winter Wonderland," said a school spokesperson.

The art and woodwork departments, with the help of Transition Year students put in a huge effort to make wooden candy canes and gingerbread men, which line the school avenue along with miniature Christmas trees.

"We are delighted to be involved with spreading the festive spirit to Kildare by decorating some of the shop windows in the Market Square and by our TYs working alongside the Mens Shed to develop the Christmas models now on display in the Market Square," she added.

"Thank you to all our talented students and staff for making this happen. We would like to wish all our students, their families, staff and the wider community of Kildare Town peace and happiness this Christmas."

KTCS Principal, John Hayes and Bernadette Prendergast, Chairperson BOM with Head Girl Maggie Sue and Head Boy Thomas.

Bernadette Prendergast, Chairperson BOM with Head Girl Maggie Sue and Head Boy Thomas, PA Chairperson, Sinead Hanbury, BOM members Sr Cecilia and Pat Conlon and Deputies Mary Hackett, Jenny O' Halloran and Fiona Behan.