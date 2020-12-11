Kildare Gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis after searches

Local gardaí seized thousands of euro worth of cannabis and cocaine in operations in recent days.

Naas District Drug Unit supported by Clane gardaí discovered a growhouse in the Prosperous area.

A sophisticated cultivation enterprise was found and €12,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized as well as €5,600 of cannabis plants.

A man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

Elsewhere, Kildare Town gardaí carried out a search in the local area and found €1,750 worth of cocaine and €700 worth of cannabis.

A person was arrested and a file will be sent to the DPP.

In the case of all seizures, the substances will be sent for analysis.