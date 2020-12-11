Three Tesco stores in Kildare to open 24 hours to cope with Christmas rush

Tesco Ireland is to open stores in Kildare town, Newbridge and Celbridge for 24 hour periods to cater for customers in the coming days.

In total, over 40 of the retailer’s large stores will open round the clock during Christmas week from Monday 21st to Thursday, 24th December.

All stores will close at 7pm latest on Christmas Eve to support colleagues to return home to their families in time for Santa’s arrival.

Customers are encouraged to shop at off-peak times (pre 11am, post 7pm) and to shopping alone where possible, although it is recognised that this won’t always be feasible.

Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland, commented, “The safety of colleagues and customers remains our number one priority and we continue to make changes within our stores as we prepare for the Christmas trading period. We hope that these extended hours, up to 24 hours in 40 of our larger stores during Christmas week, will help make the shopping trip easier for our customers.

Our store teams have gone above and beyond this year and we acknowledge their continued hard work in helping serve our shoppers this Christmas.”

Tesco stores will be replenished with daily deliveries, often multiple times per day with fresh produce and family favourites that customers need in the run up to Christmas.

Additional physical distancing and face covering signage at our stores; extra Plexiglass at every checkout, increased hand sanitisation stations at store entrances and exits, and wet weather canopies where required;

Ongoing store cleaning routines will be maintained throughout the 24-hour rolling opening hours;

New Scan as You Shop technology at almost 70 stores, for a speedier shop; with every checkout manned in the week in the lead up to Christmas to speed up the customer journey.