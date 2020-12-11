Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, December 11

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hanniffy, Coonough, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at Tullamore Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Mary & Pat, brother of the late Sheila, Frank and Jenny. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Rose, Lill, Sean, Maura, Oliver, Jim and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his friends at Edenderry Golf Club.

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak there will be a Family Funeral on Sunday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Pat's Funeral will leave Larkin's Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 10.15am via Edenderry Golf Club and his Home in Coonough. You can take part in Pat's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

You can also leave condolences on the page below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this time.

The death has occurred of Tommie Holt, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare



Tommie Holt of Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare on the 9th December 2020 (Suddenly) at home. Son of late Tom and Sadie Holt RIP. Tommie, dearly beloved brother of Joseph and Muredach (Dach) Sadly missed by, Sisters-in-law Joan and Julie Nephews Dwayne, Tom, and Edward, Nieces Amanda, Jennifer, Rachel and Dawn. A special thank you to Mary Foran who looked after Tommie so well over the years and all his friends in Derrinturn.

May Tommie Rest in Peace

Due to current Covid guidelines, Tommie’s Funeral Mass will take place privately this Sunday at 2pm, in church of the Holy Trinity Derrinturn followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery Those who may have wished to attend but now cannot may view on Sunday at 2 pm . https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/ . If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence, please do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) LAHERT

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his daughter Marie, sons Ian and Edward, their mother Trish, his sister Alice, brother Tony, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Sean's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Saturday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of James Thompson

Walkinstown, Dublin / Tallaght, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



Thompson James (Jimmy) (Kilcock, Walkinstown, Tallaght and formerly Donnycarney.) 10th December 2020. Peacefully in his 98th year in the care of Parke House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Annie. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by his loving children Ann, Margaret, Mary, Frances, Tina, James, Robert, Vincent, Patricia, Joseph and Noeleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his much loved 34 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family in Ireland, UK, America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the Funeral will be limited to 25 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. Jimmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning, 14th December 2020, at 10am on the following link https://stmarksspringfield.org/live-stream/ .Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to https://www.idonate.ie/1183_canteen-ireland.html. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

Jimmy’s family would like to thank all of the medical doctors, nursing and support staff involved with his care in the James Connolly Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Jimmy.

The death has occurred of Mick Gladok

Quinsboro, Monasterevin, Kildare



Mick Gladok aged 65 years died peacefully after a bravely fought illness "aka Hairy Mick". Son of Maureen and the late Mikolaj Gladok. Beloved husband of Tracy. Loving father of Scoot and Lyndsey and father- in- law of Rob. Doting grandpa of Chloe, Lucas and Wills, brother, uncle, father-in-law, son-in-law and dear friend to many worldwide.

"AT REST"

Funeral cortege to pause at his residence on Saturday at 12 noon. Private Cremation to take place later.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

No flowers please because Mick had hay fever. Donations, If desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh and also his friends and neighbours for their kind support and care.

The death has occurred of Karen Keogh

Ballyroe/Grangemellon, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her late father Paddy. Will be sadly missed by her cherished sons Ray and Jeff, her loving partner Ger, mother Dorrie, sisters Michelle and Gina, brothers Kieran and Martin, Ray's girlfriend Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions , a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon (December 11th) in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Killinarden, Tallaght. A private family burial will take place afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.