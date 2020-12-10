Kildare resident accused of money laundering over €30k

A Kildare resident has been charged with the money laundering of over €30,000 between legitimate companies based in Germany and South Korea.

Moses Chikwe, aged 45, of 36 The Hollows, Athy appeared at Naas District Court today facing charges under the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard the alleged offences involving sums of money totaling €34,667.43 took place on dates between November and December 2017.

The court was told that it was being alleged that the accused hacked into the email system of one company and redirected funds intended for the other company into a bank account controlled by him.

After hearing a summary of the evidence, Judge Zaidan adjourned the case until March 4 for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.

Chickwe was ordered to surrender Irish and Nigerian passports he held in his name.

Judge Zaidan noted that the allegations were serious but he said the defendant was entitled to the presumption of innocence