Price of council land in Athgarvan raised at meeting

A Kildare county councillor has questioned the sale for €100,000 of a key land site of less than an acre in Athgarvan.

At the Kildare County Council plenary meeting on November 30, while the council agreed to the recommendation to sell the land to Robert Doyle of Athgarvan, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy argued its price could have been much higher and questioned the valuation process.

She said that if a private developer owned the land, the price would not be so low. She also said a number of different valuations should have been obtained.

The matter came before the council as part of a Section 183 (Local Government Act 2001) over the selling of 0.796 acres ( 0.32 hectares) of land at Athgarvan, Newbridge.

A report by council senior architect, David Creighton, said that agreement (is) to be reached with Mr Doyle “on access across lands retained by Kildare County Council to provide access to the lands to be transferred.”

It said the council will be building a public road to service both new housing and existing social housing. “Coordination will be required if this contract and the contract to construct private housing on lands owned by Robert Doyle are running concurrently. This may require a temporary right of way access across lands retained by Kildare County Council.”

The report went on to say that the open space to be retained by the council is to be left in a level seeded condition following the construction of the new access road and retaining structures by Mr Doyle on the lands to be transferred.

It concluded that the use of the lands be transferred solely for the purpose of providing access for the development of housing, and recommended a sale price of €100,000.

The price is based on a valuation by Clane based, Sean Reilly, of Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly, whose report said that the portion of land retained by the council as open space for the houses at Mountain View is the most valuable part of the site.

He said the level of the land would make development expensive and that around 0.25 acres of the land might be possible to build on.

There are two planning permissions, 19/117 and 19/118, associated with the land.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said the development will be a €20-30 million development and two planning permissions have been given for building on the land.

She said the council could have charged what is known in law as a ‘ransom’ value, which, according to some sources, is a rule of thumb price that could be up to a third of the total value of the land to the developer, after the sale.

The ‘ransom’ idea goes back to a 1961 UK case of Stokes v Cambridge Corporation. In that case, the judge said that the price should be one-third of the increase in the value of the land to be developed as attributable to the acquisition of the ransom strip.

Cllr McLoughlin also told the council meeting that it was “inappropriate” that “the Council’s valuer had been in communication with an agent for the applicant.”

Cllr Mark Stafford, Mayor of Kildare, raised a point of order at that stage.

He said that they have been advised that proper procedures have been followed.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy asked that the matter be adjourned for a second valuation to be obtained.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said she went some way with Cllr McLoughlin Healy that “it would be prudent to have more than one valuation”.

Cllr Kevin Duffy said they had zoned land in 2017 knowing that it was landlocked and proposed a social housing development. He felt it would be “unethical” to suddenly change direction and raise the price.

Cllr Seamie Moore said the €100,000 price was alright but the information given to councillors was “very poor”.

Cllr Chris Pender said he saw no harm in getting a second valuation and seconded a proposal to adjourn the item for that.

Cllr Peter Hamilton said the council should operate for the greater good.

He said getting involved in “a ransom price” negotiation could delay social housing.

Cllr Brendant Weld said they could be setting “a dangerous” precedent going down a ‘ransom’ road.

Director of Housing and Corporate Services, Anette Aspell, said that all the Section 183 procedures had been followed.

She told the meeting that the valuation is from a reputable and qualified valuer with vast professional experience.

She said the land would be used for social housing by the council itself.

She said that the money from the sale would go into the council’s land bank fund.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said they were obliged to do due diligence.

She said she did not like the idea of ‘ransom’ pricing but it was possible the council could have sought millions rather than €100,000.

She called for a roll call vote on the matter.

Sale agreed

Both a proposal on a roll call (listing councillor’s votes) and on deferral of the sale were defeated and the council agreed to sell the land for the proposed price.