Help Jack & Jill this Christmas with wonderful range of gifts

The Johnstown-based Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation has launched a range of Christmas presents — all proceeds of which will go to support the nurses currently providing home care to 377 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions around Ireland.

Your gift promises to keep on giving as not only will you be putting a smile on the face of the person receiving your gift, but you will be putting an even bigger smile on the face of the mums and dads supported by the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation!

Of course, you can also make a donation direct at www.jackandjill.ie and now via Revolut! Jack & Jill is extremely happy to announce its brand-new partnership with Revolut which means people will be able to choose the Revolut app to set up recurring donations, spare change donations, or simply make a one-off donation to the charity of their choice.

Jack & Jill Children Being Supported for Longer

Last spring, Jack & Jill developed a two-year Covid-19 response plan and the public has responded generously to Jack and Jill’s SOS appeal which continues into 2021.

With this assistance, Jack & Jill will continue its plan to extend the age range of children supported by the charity from five to six years of age, making that extension permanent in 2021. Jack & Jill’s frontline home nursing care and end-of-life care is more important than ever, given the lack of respite options in the community for the children it supports.

Buying a Jack & Jill Christmas Gift is simple and easy – visit www.jackandjill.ie, select the gift you desire and it will be delivered straight to your door! Alternatively, just drop by one of Jack & Jill’s nine charity shops in Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

Gift ideas from

Jack & Jill

Here are some top gift ideas to help Jack & Jill jingle all the way, so that they can continue to support children across the country this Christmas and beyond:

What Does Santa Do, When It’s Not Christmas? children’s book. Written by children’s author Paddy Comyn and illustrated by Barry Sheehan, this little book for little ones tells the enchanting tale of Santa and how the rest of the year is just so boring when he’s not feverishly making toys, checking lists twice, and hurtling helter-skelter across the midnight sky delivering thrills and spills! Costs €8, plus postage and packaging.

Jack & Jill Gift of Time card. Buy a thoughtful gift of home nursing care for a Jack & Jill family this Christmas. Whether it’s a donation of €16 for one hour to give parents time to write some Christmas cards or €1,280 for a full monthly care package of 80 hours to enable them to spend time with their other children, it is a gift that will make the world of difference. Gift of Time Cards start from €16.

Jack & Jill quality wrapping paper. Made from biodegradable paper, each pack contains 12 sheets of wrapping, featuring three different Christmas designs, and 12 gift tags. Each pack costs €6

Jack & Jill teacher’s certificate. Be top of the class by presenting the teacher in your child’s life with a certificate of their own for a change! A welcome alternative to socks and soap, this meaningful gift shows that you have made a donation towards home nursing care for Jack & Jill children. Certificates start from €16 for one hour of home nursing care.

Jack & Jill Incognito art card collection. Featuring artworks from the hugely successful online Incognito art sale, where buyers only find out the artist behind their desired artwork once it arrives, artists featured include Martin Gale, Susan Cairns and Ruthie Ashenhurst. Each card is printed on carbon balanced paper and approved by the World Land Trust – the ideal sustainably-produced gift that is perfect for any occasion all year round. Each pack costs €16

Jack & Jill Bricks4Care. Build a better, greener, world by buying a 1kg bag of Lego from one of Jack & Jill’s nine charity shops. Each bag is pre-loved and donated to Jack & Jill meaning it’s another sustainable gift choice that’s bound to thrill. Who doesn’t love Lego? Each bag costs €10

Carmel Doyle, CEO, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, said: “Across the country, Jack & Jill mobilises a crew of 700 nurses and carers to support parents who are looking after their children at home right around the clock. Our in-home nursing care support operates seven days a week, including at Christmas and New Year. By supporting our Six Gifts of Christmas, you are supporting our vital work for extra-special children around the country and there really is no place like home for a Jack & Jill child, especially at Christmas-time. That sense of community is what keeps Jack & Jill going.”

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation must raise over €3.5 million every year to fund its unique home nursing care and respite service, which is provided to children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions, from birth to six years of age, around the country. The service mobilises a crew of community nurses and carers, operates seven days a week, and has no waiting list. Over 2,500 families have been supported by the Foundation since it was established in 1997.

For more information on the work of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation can also be found on Instagram @jackandjillcf, on Twitter @jackandjillcf, and on Facebook @jackandjillfoundation.