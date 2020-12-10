Company behind Kildare's first windfarm want permission for electric cables

The company behind plans to build Kildare's first wind farm want planning permission for an electricity station and cabling to bring the energy onto the grid.

North Kildare Wind Farm Limited have asked An Bord Pleanála for a pre-application consultation about the proposal.

They want to build a 110kv substation and underground electricity cable connecting the approved Drehid Wind Farm to the national grid.

The case is due to be decided by April 16.