Allegedly broke a car window in Naas and got in to sleep

A man broke a car window and got into the vehicle to sleep in Naas, it was alleged at the local District Court on December 9.

Igor Ungurbeanu, 26, whose address was given as 55 Sallins Bridge, Sallins, is prosecuted with criminal damage at Monread Fare, Monread North, Naas on July 30 last and with trespass at Morrell Green, Naas on the same date.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would alleged that the defendant was seen kicking in the window on CCTV.

Referring to the other incident, Sgt Kelly said it would be alleged that the defendant was in the garden of a house and left after being confronted by the occupier.

Judge Desmnd Zaidan issued a warrant for his arrest.