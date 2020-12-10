Kildare Deaths, December 10

Mick Gladok, Quinsboro, Monasterevin

The death has occurred of Mick Gladok, Quinsboro, Monasterevin. Mick Gladok (65) "aka Hairy Mick" died peacefully after a bravely fought illness. Son of Maureen and the late Mikolaj Gladok. Beloved husband of Tracy. Loving father of Scoot and Lyndsey. Doting grandpa of Chloe, Lucas and Wills, brother, uncle, father-in-law, son-in-law and dear friend to many worldwide.

No flowers please because Mick had hayfever. Donations, If desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Funeral cortege to pause at his residence on Saturday at 12 noon. Private Cremation to take place later. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh and also his friends and neighbours for their kind support and care.

Karen Keogh, Ballyroe/Grangemellon, Athy

The death has occurred of Karen Keogh of Ballyroe/Grangemellon, Athy. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her late father Paddy. Will be sadly missed by her cherished sons Ray and Jeff, her loving partner Ger, mother Dorrie, sisters Michelle and Gina, brothers Kieran and Martin, Ray's girlfriend Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Friday at 1.30pm (December 11) in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Killinarden, Tallaght. A private family burial will take place afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.