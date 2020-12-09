Kildare Senator welcomes working group on Changing Place facilities

Senator Mark Wall has highlighted the urgent need for more changing place toilet facilities and has welcomed news that a working group is being set up to examine the inclusion of these much needed facilities into planning law.

Changing Places are fully accessible toilets available in public places such as shopping centres, libraries and sporting arenas across the country.

Standard disabled accessible toilets do not meet the needs of all people with complex disabilities who may need extra equipment facilities to enable them to use a toilet with independence and comfort.

During a debate in the Seanad, Senator Wall said that there are estimated to be only 15 changing place toilets in Ireland while there are over 1,500 in England.

Senator Wall added: "Recently in the UK, they have introduced legislation that will make changing place toilets mandatory in new public buildings from 2021.

Across the border there are 40 in Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland assembly has given a commitment to amend their regulations.

"There is currently an online campaign with over 7,000 signatures asking the Irish Government to change the Irish building regulations to ensure that changing place toilet facilities are mandatory in all new public buildings.

"This is simply a quality of life issue for families whose loved ones need changing or assistance with the very basics of human need. I am aware of a number of families who simply cannot use the current facilities on offer in this country, their children, their loved ones have grown into young adults and indeed adults and the small baby table currently in these facilities are

simply not good enough. These families are left having to change their children in the back of their cars or on the cold floors of what changing rooms they can find.



These families cannot plan day to day family events that most of us take for granted such as going out on family trips to the shops , cinema or other attractions that families do together and enjoy such much. It is not possible for them to plan such family events, because they know their loved ones will need changing, will need that care that comes with their medical conditions and there are no facilities on the way or near these attractions and locations that they, as a family can use.

In his reply to Senator Wall, Minister of State in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, said his Department has recently written to a number of relevant stakeholders to invite them to participate in a work group.

The Minister stated that his Department proposes to establish a working group to examine the inclusion of a provision in relation to a “changing place facility” in building regulations.

The working group will prepare a draft documentation for public consultation and the group would examine the submissions following this consultation and would then support the finalisation of a draft of the changes required.

The Minister concluded by saying that it is proposed to hold an initial introductory meeting of the working group next week

Concluding the debate, Senator Wall thanked the Minister for the positive news stating:

“This issue directly affects the quality of life of so many families, it prevents them from planning for the days out that so many of us still hold dear and treasure the family memories that were made on these occasions.

"The back seat of the car should belong in a by gone era, the cold floor of a small changing room should be a distant memory, its time we gave these young children and adults back their dignity and included their needs, desire and wishes in all new public buildings.”