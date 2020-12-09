Kildare woman returned for trial on 39 alleged tax legislation breaches

A Kildare woman has appeared at Athy District Court in connection with alleged breaches of the Tax Consolidation Act 1997 between 2010-2014.

Patricia Curtis, Newtown, Burt, Athy, is alleged to have committed 39 breaches, costing €180,000 to the Revenue Commissioners, as a result of incorrect returns.

Ms Curtis, now unemployed, was a director of a security company, Norse Horizon Ltd, when the alleged offences took place.

On December 8, she has been presented with a 15 volume Book of Evidence and returned for trial, with free legal aid, to the Naas Circuit Court sitting, which begins on January 12 next.