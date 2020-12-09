Teachers and pupils in Rathangan school get their heads shaved for charity
Some of the volunteers
As part of the Young Social Innovators Project in Ardscoil Rathangan, Transition Year 2 classes organised a head shave in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.
As part of this fundraising event, a number of Teachers and Students got their heads shaved.
The event was recorded and uploaded to the school's Facebook and Instagram pages.
To date, nearly €3,000 euro has been raised through a Gofundme page and from donations from the school and from the local community.
